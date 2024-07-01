Eos Energy Enterprises’ (EOSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 96,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
