ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ESGL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGL remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,759. ESGL has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

