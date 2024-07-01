ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ESGL Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESGL remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,759. ESGL has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ESGL Company Profile
