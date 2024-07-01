Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 480.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 263,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.