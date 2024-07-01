Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $272.20 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $284.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.