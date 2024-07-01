Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 5.5%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.07. 709,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,184,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

