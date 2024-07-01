Evotec (ETR:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.49

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.49 ($9.12) and last traded at €9.02 ($9.70), with a volume of 946692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.98 ($9.65).

Evotec Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.30 and a 200 day moving average of €13.20.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

