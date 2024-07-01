Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. Express has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

