Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Up 18.6 %
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. Express has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.84.
Express Company Profile
