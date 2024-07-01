EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $453.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,641,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $19,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

