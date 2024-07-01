EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,530,000 after buying an additional 362,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,641,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $19,401,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.59.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.