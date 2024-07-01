EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,530,000 after buying an additional 362,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,641,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $19,401,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.59.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
