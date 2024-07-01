FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens upgraded FB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.