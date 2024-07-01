Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $47,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 86,096 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 83.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FERG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

