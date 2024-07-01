Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 178,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 176,811 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $25.34.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $928.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

