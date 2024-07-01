Financial Contrast: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) versus Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -9.72% -28.29% -10.67% Ovid Therapeutics -10,691.14% -53.62% -37.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Medical and Ovid Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.73%. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 511.02%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Rockwell Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Ovid Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $83.61 million 0.64 -$8.44 million ($0.36) -4.89 Ovid Therapeutics $473,695.00 115.20 -$52.34 million ($0.73) -1.05

Rockwell Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ovid Therapeutics. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats Ovid Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including testing supplies, 5% acetic acid cleaning solution, 5% and 2% citric acid descaler, filtration salts, and other items used by hemodialysis providers. The company's hemodialysis concentrate products are used to sustain patient's life by removing toxins and balancing electrolytes in a dialysis patient's bloodstream. The company serves to hemodialysis clinics. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV888 (GV101), a highly selective rock2 inhibitor which is in Phase 1 double-blind multiple-ascending dose trial; OV825, has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Northwestern University, and Graviton, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.