Financial Life Advisors Has $9.68 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 93,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $100.75. 711,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

