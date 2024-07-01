Financial Life Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.46. 167,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $267.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

