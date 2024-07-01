Financial Life Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,866,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

