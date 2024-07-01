Financial Life Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.87. 550,589 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.50.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

