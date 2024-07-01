Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,753,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

