Financial Partners Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,238,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,758. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

