First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director Sells $32,508.00 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Lindsey Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Advantage alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of First Advantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75.

First Advantage Trading Up 3.2 %

FA stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth about $334,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FA

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.