First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director Sells $32,508.00 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
James Lindsey Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of First Advantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75.
First Advantage Trading Up 3.2 %
FA stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth about $334,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on FA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
