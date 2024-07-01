First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

