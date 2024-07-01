First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
First Community Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 29,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,348. The company has a market cap of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. First Community has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of First Community
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
