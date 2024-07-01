First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 29,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,348. The company has a market cap of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. First Community has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in First Community by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 522.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

