First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

FV traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.93. 39,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

