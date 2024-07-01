Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.83. 561,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,477,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.