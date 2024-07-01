Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,711.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,957 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,914,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,732,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

