Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.61. 14,278,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 50,913,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.