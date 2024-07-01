Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $80.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 620,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

