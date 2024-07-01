Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

