Frontera Energy Co. (FECCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Frontera Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FECCF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.12.
About Frontera Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontera Energy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.