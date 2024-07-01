Frontera Energy Co. (FECCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Frontera Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FECCF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

