FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 458.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QDEC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,810 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.