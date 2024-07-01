Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

