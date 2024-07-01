Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.17.
About Fuji Electric
