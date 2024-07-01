Fundamental Research Analysts Give Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) a $4.20 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a $4.20 target price on Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tevogen Bio Trading Down 0.9 %

Tevogen Bio stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio makes up 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 36.55% of Tevogen Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

