Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 139327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.17 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

