GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Purchases £67,600 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) insider Dev Dhiman acquired 20,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £67,600 ($85,754.15).

Shares of GBG traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.28). 461,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GB Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 357 ($4.53). The firm has a market cap of £851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.46, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. GB Group’s payout ratio is -579.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.01) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

