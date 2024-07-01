Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.70

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 385082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07 and a beta of -0.12.
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
