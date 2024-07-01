General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

Shares of GD traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.34. 762,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,880. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

