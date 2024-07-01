General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Bank of America

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 735,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,462,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

