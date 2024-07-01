Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $47.00 at BTIG Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

