Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,867 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $5,881,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $10,510,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. 1,055,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

