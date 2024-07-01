Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.6%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 26,172,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 38,896,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

The firm has a market cap of $717.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,415 shares of company stock worth $321,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

