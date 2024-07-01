Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

GPN stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,573. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

