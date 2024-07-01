Golden Road Advisors LLC Purchases 3,414 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,548 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,957. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

