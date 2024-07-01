Golden Road Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Golden Road Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,392,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.64. 7,533,346 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

