Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $57.44 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 428,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.