Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.04. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

