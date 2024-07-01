Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Tops $2.90 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $145,368.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.00611183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00118202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00266724 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070325 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

