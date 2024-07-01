Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $30.56 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

