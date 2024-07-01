Guggenheim Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $6.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACCD. Barclays decreased their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.65.

Accolade stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. GGV Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

