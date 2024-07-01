Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Halma to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,425 ($30.76) to GBX 2,650 ($33.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,336.25 ($29.64).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,706 ($34.33) on Thursday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,802 ($22.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,372.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,291.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,295.24, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

