Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hays Stock Performance
Hays stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Hays has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $1.38.
About Hays
